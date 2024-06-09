Body Found in Search for Presenter Michael Mosley

A body has been found in the search for TV and radio presenter Dr Michael Mosley on the Greek island of Symi, a rescue worker has told the BBC.

The 67-year-old, known for his TV programmes and BBC Radio 4’s Just One Thing podcast, vanished on Wednesday while on holiday.

Authorities have been searching for Dr Mosley in a remote mountainous area.

Dr Mosley went missing on Wednesday after leaving his wife on Agios Nikolaos beach to set off on a walk about 13:30 local time (11:30 BST).

His wife later reported Dr Mosley, who was without his phone, missing.

The body – which has yet to be formally identified – was found at a small cliff on a rocky hill north-east of the village of Pedi, near Agia Marina beach.

A police source told BBC News the deceased had been dead “for a number of days”.

Symi’s mayor said the body was found as teams were searching the coastline with cameras.

Greek authorities have been searching for Dr Mosley over five days, and the effort has included firefighters, dogs, helicopters, drones, local people and officers from Symi and outside the island.

By BBC News