Body of man found on roadside after suspected murder in Kilgoris

The body of a man aged about 40 was found lying on the roadside in Kilgoris, Narok County.

Police said the body was found on Monday, November 24, 2025, long after the man had been killed; the motive was not known.

The body had no visible injury; however, blood was oozing from his mouth, and there were no signs of struggle at the scene.

The body was lying near Kadinor River along Mosocho-Nendege road.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures, police said.

Elsewhere in Kopsiro, Bungoma County, one Patrick Barasa Wafula, 63 was killed in an attack in his home before being burnt.

The body had deep cut wounds on the head. Police said they recovered a panga at the scene and it is believed to be the murder weapon. It was stuck in the stomach, police said.

The motive of the Monday incident is yet to be known, police said adding the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police revisited the scene on Tuesday morning as part of the probe into the murder.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident where one James Munene, 22 was found dead after suspected suicide in Eldas, Wajir County. He was a shopkeeper in the area.

Locals said he had failed to open for the day on Monday when they decided to check on him. The shop had been locked from inside and when they opened if by force they found his body hanging on a rafter with a rope tied around his neck.

The motive of the incident was not known and the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

And two suspects were arrested after a chase following a failed robbery of a mobile phone in Muthaga area, Nairobi.

The suspects had snatched a mobile phone from a woman and sped off on a motorcycle when other boda boda riders responded and chased them.

They were intercepted by the riders who beat them up before handing them to the police. Police said they are investigating the incident and that the stolen mobile phone was recovered from the two.

Such cases of snatching of mobile phones have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.