Body of missing woman found in family borehole in Molo

Police in Mochorwe, Molo, Nakuru County are investigating the death of a woman whose decomposed body was found in a family borehole.

The body of Damaris Nyagothie, 26 was found in the borehole on Wednesday November 26, five days after she was reported missing.

She had had a dispute with her husband. Some of her family members had gone to fetch water from the borehole when they realized the water had a bad smell.

They checked and found clothes and decomposed human body floating. The clothes happened to be those of the deceased woman, police said. The body was later retrieved and taken to the local mortuary.

The motive of the murder was not known and police are investigating murder in the saga.

Elsewhere, detectives are investigating an incident where a 22-year-old man was clobbered to death at a funeral event in Bumula, Bungoma County.

The motive of the attack on Dominic Wafula was not immediately established. Police and locals said he was attending a funeral event in the area when he was confronted by unknown people on Tuesday dawn. The assailants escaped as Wafula was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday, police said.

The body had visible injuries on the right eye, shoulder and left leg. Police moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

Elsewhere in Sotik, Bomet County, police are investigating the sudden death of one Barnabas Jalango, 62.

He is said to have collapsed and died as he sold his roasted maize at the Chepilat shopping centre. His body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Boya, Nyando, Kisumu County, one Joseph Wasonga, 62, was found dead in his house.

A neighbour went to check on him when he was met with a foul smell from the house. Police were called to the scene and broke in where they found the decomposed body lying on bed.

The cause of the death of the man was not immediately known. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.