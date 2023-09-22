Body Of Nairobi Hotel Worker Who Drowned While Taking A Selfie Recovered in Kirinyaga

The body of a 26-year-old man who drowned at the Gicheru Water Falls in Kirinyaga County was Thursday retrieved.

Gichugu Sub-County Police Commander Edward Ndirangu said the body of Fidel Omondi Otieno was retrieved Thursday evening at around 6:30 pm by local divers in collaboration with police officers and the residents.

He said Omondi who works at Ibiza Hotel in Nairobi’s Lavington area was among six people who had traveled there to see the waterfalls at Kiringa River.

While on a sightseeing mission of the falls he slipped and fell into the waters while taking a selfie. The victim was swept away by the raging waters, with his fate remaining unknown since the Wednesday incident.

“They were eight people. Six were from Nairobi and two from Kutus in Kirinyaga,” said a witness.

Residents and friends gathered at the river bank until Thursday evening when the body was retrieved and taken to Kerugoya mortuary.

The body was found 50 meters from where he was said to have drowned on September 19 at about 6 pm.

The body was set to be transported to Nairobi for burial.

