Probe as Body of Rwandan Man Found Outside His Door in Sunton Estate

Detectives are investigating the death of a Rwandan man aged 33 in Nairobi’s Sunton estate.

The body of the man identified as only Habimana was found lying dead outside his door.

Police officers visited the scene, where they found the body lying while wrapped with a towel with no visible injuries.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations. It is not clear what caused the death on Wednesday, April 3, police said adding an investigation had been opened into the same.

In Ruiru’s Gatongora area, the body of a man was found lying on a rock at a quarry site within the Mwalimu farm area.

Police identified the deceased as Hassan Okongo Nalinya aged about 60.

Police said the body was found on a rock with visible physical injuries. It was established that the deceased was a worker in the quarry and was left behind by other quarry workers during lunchtime and when they came back, they found him lying on the rock unresponsive. The body was moved to Thika General Kago mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Elsewhere in Ndumberi, Kiambu County, the body of a 57-year-old man was found lying on the roadside after a suspected murder.

Police said the body of James Machua was found lying unconscious by passers-by along Ndumberi-Kangoya Road.

Police officers visited the scene and confirmed the deceased body with no visible physical injuries apart from blood stains around the mouth and nose.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

And in Kerugoya, the body of one Douglas Nderitu Muritu, 53 was found his father lying on the ground with blood oozing from his mouth.

The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Mwatate, Taita Taveta, a herder found the body of a man in a thicket.

The herder said he was taking care of his cows within Lwallenyi ranch when he found the body in a thicket. The deceased is believed to be one Mohammed Omar, police said.

Police officers together with Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers visited the scene and found that the body had injuries which included a deep injury on the left lower rib, a deep injury on the right rib and a deep injury on the lower leg at the ankle.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.