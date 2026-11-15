Body of unidentified man found floating in river Riana, Homa Bay

Police have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified middle-aged man was found floating in River Riana in Ochol Village, Kobita Sub-location, Homa Bay County.

The body was discovered on Saturday, November 14, 2026, by children who had gone to fetch water from the river.

Police said they visited the scene and retrieved the lifeless body from the river.

A preliminary examination established that the deceased, believed to be of Luo ethnicity, had visible injuries on his head and neck. However, the circumstances surrounding the injuries had not been established.

Police processed the scene before moving the body to Homa Bay County Mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations are underway to establish the man’s identity and determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Elsewhere, the decomposed body of a 42-year-old man who had been reported missing was recovered from River Rupingazi in Githuri Village, Embu North Sub-County.

The body of Omar Ismael, who was reportedly mentally ill, was discovered on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Mukangu Sub-location, Ngandori West Location.

The deceased was positively identified by his mother, Rukia Ismael, who confirmed that the body was that of her missing son.

Police processed the scene before moving the remains to Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary, where they were preserved pending further examination.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.