Boeing Workers Begin Strike After Rejecting Contract Proposal

About 33,000 union workers at Boeing have walked off the job after rejecting a proposed four-year contract with the aircraft manufacturer.

The strike, which started at midnight on Friday, is the first in 16 years and could halt Boeing’s commercial airplane production, potentially affecting the U.S. economy.

The workers, represented by the International Association of Machinists (IAM) union, voted overwhelmingly against the deal, with 95% opposing the offer.

The proposed contract would have provided wage increases of at least 25% over four years and improved job security by promising to build Boeing’s next commercial jet at a unionized plant.

However, union members felt the deal didn’t address their concerns.

“This is about fighting for our future,” said Jon Holden, president of the largest IAM local at Boeing.

Despite the rejected deal, Boeing said it is eager to return to negotiations.

The strike could impact Boeing’s network of nearly 10,000 suppliers across the U.S. and delay jet deliveries, Boeing’s primary source of income.

The company, which has 150,000 employees in the U.S., estimates its economic contribution at $79 billion annually.

Boeing has faced multiple challenges in recent years, including the grounding of its 737 Max following two fatal crashes and financial losses of over $33 billion since 2018.

While the strike won’t affect planes already in service, it could disrupt future deliveries to airlines.

The union strike follows a wave of labor movements across the U.S., with Boeing workers inspired by recent victories in other industries.

“Our members deserve better, and we’re ready to stay out as long as it takes,” Holden said.

The strike could last for weeks, depending on how soon a new deal is reached.