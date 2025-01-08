Boise State star RB Ashton Jeanty declares for NFL draft

Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, announced Tuesday afternoon that he is declaring for the NFL draft.

Jeanty had one of top running back seasons of all time in 2024 by rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. The yardage is second most in a season behind legendary Barry Sanders, who rushed for 2,628 yards for Oklahoma State in 1988.

“The opportunity to play in the NFL is a dream of mine,” Jeanty said in his announcement on social media. “I’m proud to represent Boise State and all of those who have helped me along the way at the next level.”

Also Read: Bears to interview Pete Carroll; Mike McCarthy request denied

Jeanty led Boise State to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals before the Broncos lost 31-14 to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Jeanty rushed for more than 100 yards in each game this season and was known for his dazzling long runs and penchant for breaking tackles. He holds the school record of 4,769 rushing yards and completes his Boise State career with 50 rushing touchdowns.

Jeanty was named Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. In 2023, he won the award after rushing for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The junior is considered the top running back prospect in the draft and could possibly be selected among the top 10 picks.

Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter edged Jeanty for the Heisman Trophy.

–Field Level Media