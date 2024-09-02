Bokeem Woodbine’s Net Worth

Bokeem Woodbine, an American film and television actor, has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Known for his versatility and compelling performances, Woodbine began his career in the entertainment industry at the age of 19. He initially worked as a stand-in and extra in the 1992 hip-hop classic “Juice,” directed by Ernest R. Dickerson and starring Tupac Shakur and Omar Epps. Shortly after, he made his television debut in the CBS Schoolbreak Special titled “Love Off Limits” and secured a notable role in the 1994 romantic drama film “Jason’s Lyric” as Joshua, the troubled brother of the protagonist.

Early Life

Bokeem Woodbine was born on April 13, 1973, in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City. He was raised in the vibrant cultural landscape of New York and attended the Dalton School on the Upper East Side before transferring to the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. In addition to his academic pursuits, Woodbine practiced martial arts, which added to his dynamic presence on screen.

Woodbine’s career continued to gain momentum with roles in various films, such as “Freeway” (1996), a modern retelling of Little Red Riding Hood, and Michael Bay’s blockbuster action film “The Rock” (1996), where he starred alongside Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage. Over the years, he has appeared in a wide range of movies, including “3000 Miles to Graceland” (2001) with Christian Slater and David Arquette, and “Riddick” (2013), adding to his diverse filmography.

Breakthrough

A significant turning point in Woodbine’s career came with his portrayal of Mike Milligan in the second season of the FX series “Fargo” (2015). His performance as the charismatic and enigmatic mobster earned him critical acclaim and an Emmy Award nomination, solidifying his status as a versatile and talented actor. He later appeared as the villain “Shocker” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) and starred in the mini-series “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.” (2018).

Television Career

Woodbine’s television career began in earnest in 1992 with an appearance in an episode of the “CBS Schoolbreak Special.” His talent caught the eye of casting director Jaki Brown-Karman, who recommended him to actor and director Forest Whitaker. This connection led to Woodbine’s casting in the HBO television film “Strapped.” Throughout the 1990s, Woodbine appeared in several popular TV shows, including “The X-Files,” “New York Undercover,” and “The Sopranos.”

He achieved a breakthrough on television in 2000 with roles in the sitcom “Battery Park” and the medical drama “City of Angels,” though both shows were short-lived. His subsequent television work included appearances in “CSI: Miami,” “Bones,” “The Evidence,” and a recurring role in “Blade: The Series” (2006). From 2007 to 2010, he starred as Leon Cooley, a death row inmate, in the TNT crime drama “Saving Grace.” Woodbine continued his television success with roles in “Southland,” “Battle Creek,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Life in Pieces,” and “Underground.”

His portrayal of Mike Milligan in “Fargo” remains a standout performance, showcasing his range and depth as an actor. He later took on roles in “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (2019-2021) and the Paramount+ military science-fiction series “Halo,” where he plays the main character, Soren-066.

Film Career

Woodbine’s film career is marked by his appearances in projects by acclaimed Black directors. Early in his career, he featured in Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn” (1994) and Doug McHenry’s “Jason’s Lyric” (1994). He continued to build his filmography with roles in “Panther” (1995), “Dead Presidents” (1995), “Gridlock’d” (1997), and “The Big Hit” (1998). In 2004, he portrayed saxophonist Fathead Newman in the critically acclaimed biopic “Ray,” featuring Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles.

In the 2010s, Woodbine diversified his roles, appearing in films like “Devil” (2010), “Total Recall” (2012), “Riddick” (2013), “1982” (2013), and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017). He also starred in “Overlord” (2018), “In the Shadow of the Moon” (2019), and “Queen & Slim” (2019), further establishing his versatility as an actor. His recent work includes appearances in “Spenser Confidential” (2020), “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021), and “The Inspection” (2022).

Personal Life

Bokeem Woodbine has been married to Mahiely since 1999, and the couple has two children. His personal life has remained relatively private, allowing him to focus on his diverse and successful acting career. Woodbine’s dedication to his craft and his ability to tackle a wide range of roles have earned him a respected place in Hollywood.

