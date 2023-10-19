Bolt Increases Fares to Cushion Drivers from Soaring Fuel Prices

Ride-hailing App Bolt has revised its fare prices in response to the recent fuel price hike by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

In Nairobi, the increased prices have been effected in all categories with the base fare ranging from Sh70 and Sh100 across the Economy, Base, Boda, and XL categories. The minimum fare has also been increased, with a range of Sh200 and Sh250 across the categories. Bolt has also increased per-kilometre pricing and introduced a long-distance rate.

Linda Ndungu, Country Manager, said: “At Bolt, the interests of our driver community remain at the heart of our business and we truly believe that happy drivers provide better quality service for customers. As such, we have adjusted our pricing to mitigate the rising fuel costs. This adjustment reaffirms our commitment to offering top earnings for drivers on our platform, and to remain the preferred, cost-effective choice for our customers.”

Read: More Pain at the Pump as Petrol Prices Rise by Sh5 in Latest Review

Price changes will also be implemented across all categories in Mombasa, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nakuru, Naivasha and Mt Kenya region.

In continued efforts to enhance its driver relations and address drivers’ expectations in terms of handling their concerns, Bolt recently launched its Driver Engagement Center located at 6th floor, Delta Chambers in the Westlands area and is accessed on an appointment basis to ensure seamless and effective management of driver issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...