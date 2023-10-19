Hitch Affecting Purchase of Prepaid Tokens – Kenya Power

Kenya Power says it is experiencing a hitch on the prepaid system.

In a statement Thursday, the lighting company said the hitch is affecting the purchase of electricity tokens.

The company told its customers who have not been able to buy tokens since Wednesday that it was working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Kenya Power said.

Aggrieved customers took to social media with some saying they had been in darkness for hours over the hitch.

Others wondered why Kenya Power did not address the issue when it was first raised.

Prepaid tokens can be bought through paybill numbers 888880, and 888888.

Those buying via their banks of choice use the USSD code *977#.

