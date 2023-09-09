in NEWS

Kenya Power Temporarily Halt Token Prepaid Vending Systems For Essential Maintenance

Kenya Power

Kenya Power issued a public announcement regarding a shutdown of its token prepaid vending systems to facilitate essential maintenance.

During this period, customers will experience a temporary disruption in their ability to purchase electricity tokens through the prepaid Paybill number and Airtel Money.

The maintenance operation is scheduled to commence on September 9, 2023, starting at 11:50 PM and will conclude on September 10, 2023, at 5:00 AM.

“Our prepaid vending system will be temporarily unavailable due to essential maintenance from Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at 11:50 PM to Sunday, September 10th, 2023, at 5:00 AM,” reads the notice.

Kenya Power aims to conduct necessary maintenance tasks to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of its services.

The company acknowledged the inconvenience this temporary disruption may cause to its customers and has expressed its apologies for any challenges that may arise during this period.

Written by Andrew Walyaula

Multimedia Journalist
Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

