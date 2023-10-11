Bolt Insists It Has Valid Operating License Amid Regulatory Controversy

Ride-hailing app Bolt has reaffirmed its commitment to the Kenyan market amid the ongoing conversations on its license renewal.

In a statement, the app said adherence to Kenyan regulations remains a top priority as it seeks to build a long-term sustainable business that positively contributes to all stakeholders in the ecosystem.

“We remain open to collaborative dialogue with our regulator, driver-partners, and the wider public to continually ensure full compliance with regulation and expand income generation within our platform,” said Bolt.

As for its operating license, Bolt said it is valid and fully operational.

“As such, Bolt currently has a valid license and is fully operational. As part of the ongoing annual license renewal process, we will continue to work closely with the regulator for a fruitful result,” it added.

The taxi-hailing app further stated that in 2022, in fulfilment of the licensing requirements, it was issued with a Transport Network Company license, effective October 28, 2022 and has been fully compliant with the stipulated regulation to cap its commission rate at 18% for drivers using our application.

“To ensure efficiency on our platform and the continued innovation and enhancement of our technological features, Bolt charges a fixed percentage booking fee that is paid by the passenger,” Bolt elucidated.

Bolt also recently launched its Driver Engagement Center in efforts to enhance its driver relations and address issues faced by drivers in their daily operations. The driver engagement centre, located at Delta Chambers in Westlands, is accessed on an appointment basis to ensure seamless and effective management of driver issues.

“We continue to provide additional support through our Driver App as well as via our online platforms. Over and above the existing features on our Driver App, we continue to meet with our driver community and driver groups from time to time and are also constantly working on the holistic driver experience, to provide the support they need to be successful in their businesses,” it added.

“Ultimately, we remain confident that we will continue to provide affordable and convenient services for passengers across the country whilst simultaneously providing earning opportunities to many Kenyans.”

