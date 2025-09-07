Bomas of Kenya director declares bid for Kisii’s Bonchari seat 

Bomas of Kenya director Purity Moraa Kirera Sunday announced her bid to vie for Kisii County’s Bonchari parliamentary seat.

Kirera becomes the second woman after the late MP Oroo Oyioka’s wife Teresa Bitutu, who unsuccessfully vied for the same seat during a by-election, to join the electoral politics.

“For those who had been doubting today I want to officially say I would be in the race,and not just joining but also to win,” she said by phone Sunday.

The aspirant was an influential mobiliser of a league of women from Kisii walking from foot to door campaigning for William Ruto during the last General election.

On Sunday, she said, after “failed trials with male politicians” by the electorate in Bonchari, it is time they considered women for leadership.

“Since the post of women rep was created, most Kenyans can attest that now we are good leaders in every sphere,” she said.

She said it was an exercise in futility to empower women if we cannot entrust them with elective seats too.

“Let us make effect of the empowerment programs by electing women too. The time women were chained to the kitchen is over,” she said.

Separately, she implored the electorate in Gusii region to embrace and support women leaders, emphasizing the need for gender inclusivity in political representation.

She especially highlighted the unique perspectives and leadership qualities that women bring to governance, and urged voters to break traditional barriers by electing capable women into office.

“It’s time we believed in women’s leadership. We have the capacity, the vision, and the commitment to bring meaningful change,” she said.

The aspirant also called on women across the country to actively participate in elective politics, saying it is time for women to take their rightful place in national leadership.

She encouraged them to break the barriers of fear and cultural stereotypes and seek elective office in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

“Women make up more than half of this country’s population, yet we are underrepresented in decision-making spaces,” Kirera said.

“It’s time we stopped sitting on the sidelines. We have the ideas, the compassion, and the strength to lead.”

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), women currently hold just 23% of elected seats in Kenya, far below the constitutional two-thirds gender rule.

She said financial constraints, lack of party support, and social stigma continue to hinder women from seeking office, but encouraged them to push through.

“You don’t have to wait for a nomination — run. Run for office. Let’s mobilize, mentor each other, and change this narrative,” she said.

Kirera’s remarks come as silent campaigns for the upcoming election intensify, with several candidates — both male and female — showing interest in the parliamentary seat.