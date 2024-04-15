Bomet Governor Barchok Involved in Accident, One Injured

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok escaped unhurt following a collision with a bodaboda.

In a statement, the governor said his official vehicle collided with a bodaboda near Fair Hills Hotel along the Narok-Kericho Highway on Monday.

While Barchok and the Bodaboda rider escaped with no injuries, the pillion passenger suffered minor soft tissue injuries.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Longisa county referral hospital.

“Prof Barchok extends his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to the patient,” read the statement in part.

The county boss urged road users to observe traffic rules and exercise caution at all times.

“In light of this incident, Prof Barchok urges all road users to observe traffic rules, exercise responsibility and caution at all times to prevent such unfortunate occurrences.”