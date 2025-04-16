Bonnie Raitt Siblings: Get to Know Steven and David Raitt

Bonnie Raitt, born November 8, 1949, in Burbank, California, is an American blues singer, guitarist, songwriter, and activist.

Renowned for her soulful voice, masterful slide guitar skills, and genre-blending style, Raitt has left an indelible mark on music, drawing from blues, rock, and country influences.

Raised in a musical family—her father, John Raitt, was a celebrated Broadway star, and her mother, Marge Goddard, was a pianist—Bonnie’s passion for music was ignited early, leading her to a career that spans over five decades.

Siblings

Bonnie grew up with two older brothers, Steven and David Raitt, in a household steeped in creativity and performance.

Steven Raitt, born June 19, 1947, and passed on April 4, 2009, was a talented musician and sound engineer who carved his own path in the music industry.

Based in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, from the 1970s to the 1990s, he was a key figure in the local music scene, known for his work as a soundman who could make vocals “sound like velvet,” according to singer Patty Peterson.

Steven also performed as a singer, though he preferred a supporting role, occasionally taking the stage to deliver memorable performances.

After moving to California, he battled brain cancer for eight years before his death in 2009.

David Raitt, Bonnie’s other brother, is a multi-instrumentalist who played a significant role in her early career.

Growing up in Burbank, he performed in local bands before accompanying Bonnie to New York in 1970, where he played stand-up bass during her coffeehouse gigs.

In 1972, he relocated to Mendocino County, California, becoming active in the local music scene.

David later collaborated with childhood friend Jimmy Thackery on a blues album, That’s It, released in 2000.

Career

Raitt’s musical journey began in earnest when she left Radcliffe College in her second year to pursue music full-time, moving to Philadelphia with blues promoter Dick Waterman.

Her self-titled debut album, Bonnie Raitt (1971), showcased her guitar prowess and blues influences, earning critical praise.

Throughout the 1970s, she released a string of roots-infused albums, collaborating with artists like Warren Zevon and Jackson Browne.

Despite early commercial struggles, her persistence paid off with Nick of Time (1989), a chart-topping album that marked a turning point, blending polished production with her raw authenticity.

Subsequent albums like Luck of the Draw (1991) and Longing in Their Hearts (1994) solidified her stardom, producing hits like “Something to Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Raitt’s career reflects a balance of consistency and evolution, with her 2022 album Just Like That… addressing contemporary themes while staying true to her roots.

Accolades

Raitt has won 13 competitive Grammy Awards from 30 nominations, including Album of the Year for Nick of Time (1989), three for Luck of the Draw (1991), two for Longing in Their Hearts (1994), and Song of the Year for “Just Like That” (2023).

She also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Raitt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, honoring her influence as a guitarist and vocalist.

She was ranked No. 50 on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Singers of All Time” and No. 89 on the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

In 2002, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her recording contributions. Raitt was awarded a Kennedy Center Honor in 2024 for her cultural impact.