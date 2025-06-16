Bouncers at Habanos Lounge on the run after assaulting, robbing revelers in confrontation

Police were on Monday looking for a group of bouncers working at the Habanos Lounge on Northern bypass for questioning after two men claimed they had been assaulted and robbed of cash and valuables.

The victims are admitted to hospitals with multiple injuries. One of the victims said the bouncers also held him in a solitary room for hours after they had assaulted him on Sunday, June 15, in the morning.

The victims said they were having drinks at the joint when the bouncers attacked them with kicks and blows, accusing them of being thieves.

One of the victims sustained injuries on the right hand, legs, and head, and he was rushed to a hospital and received six stitches on the head.

He said he lost his two mobile phones, Sh1,200 and a chain. The second victim was confined in a room for hours after he collapsed in the confrontation.

Police visited the scene and found blood stains on the floor, a pair of shoes blue cap and socks identified as belongings of the victim.

The police later traced the victim to the Coptic Hospital where he had been rushed to a good Samaritan. He had a deep cut in the skull after the chaos.

The bouncers escaped the scene and police said they were looking for them for questioning. They are likely to face charges of causing bodily harm and robbery with violence, police said.

Such incidents where bouncers assault and leave their revelers with serious injuries have been on the rise. Most of the bouncers are in jail for the incidents.

The club’s branch on Kiambu Road was last week closed over claims of noise pollution. The Nairobi City County Government ordered the closure of Habanos Lounge on Kiambu Road over noise pollution.

This follows numerous complaints from residents regarding noise pollution caused by club. Officials at the Department of Environment said more clubs are targeted in the operation.

Chief officer Environment department Geoffrey Mosiria said the Nairobi County had taken the decision to close the establishment indefinitely as of Monday, May 26.

“This action will remain in effect until the lounge implements proper soundproofing measures. The operation was in conjunction with Nema, county liquor licensing board and National Police Service.”

“As the County Government, our objective is not to shut down businesses, but rather to ensure that all establishments operate in an environmentally friendly and compliant manner, particularly in regard to noise pollution regulations,” said Mosiria.

He said the management of Habanos Lounge has been properly advised by county environment experts on the specific steps required to soundproof the premises.

“Once these measures are fully implemented and verified, the business may be allowed to reopen.”

“We will continue to work closely with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to enforce compliance,” he said.

He added a number of other establishments are currently under review, and those that fail to act on the notices they have issued—requesting soundproofing or relocation from residential zones—will face similar action.

Many clubs in estates have been noisy with little help from the county officials.