Bow Wow Net Worth

Bow Wow, an American rapper and actor, has a net worth of $1.5 million. He first gained prominence in the music industry when he released his debut album at the age of 13 under the name “Lil’ Bow Wow.” After finding success in music, Bow Wow ventured into acting.

Financial Issues

In July 2011, Bow Wow revealed that he had fathered a child named Shai with his ex-girlfriend after initially denying the rumors. In an October 2012 court case concerning child support for Shai, Bow Wow disclosed that he was earning only $4,000 a month and had $1,500 in his checking account. He was ordered to pay $11,500 in back child support and $3,000 per month moving forward.

In addition to these financial issues, Bow Wow owed over $90,000 to the IRS and had both a $200,000 Bentley and a $220,000 Ferrari repossessed by creditors. He also owed $280,000 to a luxury car leasing company.

Early Life

Bow Wow, born Shad Gregory Moss on March 9, 1987, in Columbus, Ohio, began writing his own raps by age six under the name “Kid Gangsta.” Influenced by groups like N.W.A., he had the opportunity to perform on stage in Los Angeles, where Snoop Dogg noticed his talent. Impressed by Moss’s abilities, Snoop Dogg nicknamed him “Lil’ Bow Wow,” a name that stuck.

Bow Wow Career

Snoop Dogg invited Lil’ Bow Wow to feature on the track “Gz and Hustlas” from his debut album “Doggystyle,” released in 1993. This marked Lil’ Bow Wow’s first professional music experience, leading to an appearance on “The Arsenio Hall Show” that same year.

In 1998, Jermaine Dupri took an interest in the 11-year-old Bow Wow, helping him shape his music career. In 2000, Bow Wow released his debut album “Beware of the Dog” at age 13, featuring hits like “Bounce With Me” and “Bow Wow.” The album sold over 3 million copies, earning platinum status.

In 2002, Bow Wow dropped the “Lil'” from his name and released his second album, “Doggy Bag,” which peaked at number eleven on the Billboard Top 200 and went platinum. His notable track “Basketball” appeared on the “Like Mike” soundtrack.

Bow Wow’s third album, “Unleashed,” released in 2003, featured collaborations with Birdman, Mario, and Amerie. Despite mixed reviews, it peaked at number three on the Billboard Top 200. Subsequent albums like “Wanted” (2005) and “The Price of Fame” (2006) continued his success, with the latter debuting at number six on the Billboard Top 200.

In 2009, Bow Wow released “New Jack City II,” his first album to include a parental advisory warning. That year, he signed with Cash Money Records but eventually left without releasing an album. Later, he signed with P. Diddy’s Bad Boy Records and announced his retirement from rap after one more album, “NYLTH,” which has yet to be released as of May 2023.

Acting and Hosting Career

Bow Wow’s shift from music to acting and hosting began early in his career. He debuted in the 2002 film “Like Mike” and later appeared in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.” He has also starred in TV shows such as “Smallville” and “Entourage,” reprising his role as Twinkie in 2021’s “F9.”

As a TV host, Bow Wow took on roles such as hosting BET’s “106 and Park” in 2013 until its cancellation in 2014 and “RnB Friday Nights,” an Australian show, in 2016.

Personal Life

Bow Wow was previously engaged to Erica Mena. He has a daughter, Shai Moss, with Joie Chavis and resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with his mother.

