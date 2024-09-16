Jim Rome’s Net Worth

Jim Rome, an American sports radio host, has a staggering net worth of $110 million. Known for his syndicated program The Jim Rome Show on CBS Sports Radio, Rome is one of the highest-paid and wealthiest sports broadcasters in history. Under his current contract, Rome earns an impressive $30 million annually, making him one of the top-paid figures in the sports media industry. Until 2022, Jim Rome held the title of the highest-paid sports broadcaster until Tom Brady’s $375 million deal with Fox Sports was announced.

Jim Rome Net Worth $110 Million Date of Birth October 14, 1964 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Sports Radio Host

Highest-Paid Sports Broadcasters

Tom Brady – $37.5 million Jim Rome – $30 million Tony Romo – $18 million Troy Aikman – $18 million Michael Strahan – $17 million

Early Life

Born James Phillip Rome on October 14, 1964, in Los Angeles, California, Jim Rome’s passion for sports broadcasting started during his college years at the University of California, Santa Barbara. While pursuing a degree in Communications, he worked as the sports director for the college’s radio station, giving him his first taste of broadcasting.

Broadcasting Career

Rome’s professional journey began in San Diego at XTRA Sports 690, where he developed The Jim Rome Show. By 1996, the show had gained nationwide popularity and was syndicated by CBS, reaching over 200 radio stations across the United States and Canada.

In addition to his radio career, Rome found success on television. He hosted shows like Talk2 and Jim Rome is Burning on ESPN, The FX Sports Show on FX, and The Last Word on Fox Sports Net. Rome briefly returned to ESPN before leaving in 2011 to pursue other projects. He has also worked with Showtime on an interview-based program. Despite leaving satellite radio behind, The Jim Rome Show continues to draw an audience of 2.5 million listeners.

Controversies

Jim Rome’s career has not been without controversy. Notably, a physical altercation occurred when he repeatedly referred to NFL quarterback Jim Everett as “Chris” (after tennis player Chris Evert) during an interview, angering Everett. Rome also faced criticism for jokingly offering money to hockey players to injure Gordie Howe and for clashing with NBA Commissioner David Stern over allegations of rigging the NBA Draft Lottery.

Horse Racing

Although Jim Rome initially mocked horse racing, he later became a passionate fan and founded Jungle Racing, LLC. His stable found success, particularly with the mare Mizdirection, which earned $1.72 million before retiring in 2013. His other prized horse, Shared Belief, earned over $2 million in 2014 alone.

Personal Life

Jim Rome is married to Janet, and the couple has two children. The family resides in California, where Rome has made notable real estate investments.

Real Estate

Rome has built a substantial portfolio of luxury homes across California. In 2010, he purchased a property in Laguna Beach for $5.1 million, which he listed for sale in 2014 for nearly $6 million. The 2,500-square-foot home features stunning ocean views, vaulted ceilings, and a teakwood deck.

In 2017, Rome sold a custom-built 12,300-square-foot mansion in Irvine for $12.5 million. This home included a theater, wine cellar, elevator, saltwater pool, and panoramic views of canyons and golf courses. It set a record for the most expensive property sold in Irvine at the time.

In 2018, he sold a lakefront home in Indio for $2.5 million. The Tuscan-inspired house, located on two-thirds of an acre, boasts patios, fireplaces, a swimming pool, a spa, and a private boat dock.

Most recently, in 2023, Jim Rome listed another Irvine property, a 7,300-square-foot mansion purchased in 2015 for $5.325 million, for sale at $11 million, continuing his trend of high-value real estate transactions.

