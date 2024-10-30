Boy Dies After Canning by Mother Over Damaged TV Set in Nyandarua

A woman escaped from her home after her son died following a thorough canning in their home in Manunga, Kipipiri, Nyandarua County.

The incident happened after the mother accused the boy of breaking the family television set valued at Sh14,000.

She decided to cane him as a punishment for the broken TV set. It turned fatal hours later, police said.

The boy wept and complained of pain as he went to sleep on October 28.

He was found dead in his room the following day. It is believed he died out of the caning injuries.

The boy’s father was not at home at the time of the incident, police said.

He was informed the boy was crying over the caning and sought to establish from the mother what the cause was.

He told police he was informed of the cause of the incident and went to sleep. On October 29, he was curious to know how his son was fairing when he received the sad news of his death.

Police were called to the scene where they found the body on a bed and moved it to JM Kariuki Level Five Hospital mortuary in Ol Kalou awaiting postmortem.

Corporal punishment is banned. Police said they are investigating the saga and efforts to trace the woman are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man drowned in a pool of water he tried to cross at the Bondeni area, Nakuru County.

He was swept away and trapped in a sewage.

Police said Stephen Ndugu drowned at Kingdom Seekers area due to the heavy rain.

Police and Nakuru rescue team and the Red Cross conducted a search and the body of the deceased was retrieved from the sewage and had some bruises on the face.

The body was moved to the Provincial General mortuary pending post-mortem.