Tragedy As Boy Found Dead After Suspected Drowning Incident in Nairobi

A seven-year-old boy was found dead after he drowned in a river in Kiambiu slums, Nairobi.

The boy and his friends had gone to play in Kosovo Kiambiu area on the eve of the New Year but failed to return to his home.

This prompted a search overnight.

He had apparently slipped into a river meandering through the slum and drowned.

Police said they are however investigating if the victim was killed and dumped into the water.

Locals said they searched for the boy overnight until the following day when the body was found about a kilometer downstream from where the group was playing.

The body was retrieved and taken to the mortuary.

Elsewhere in Pangani, Nairobi, a man was found dead in his house.

The victim identified as Francis Kioko had come home on the eve of the New Year with injuries.

He however did not disclose to his relatives he had the injuries and where he got them.

His wounds on the head and left eye had been dressed.

A relative he stayed with left him for work and when he returned home in the evening, he found him unresponsive.

The body was found in the house in a sitting position next to the door.

Police were called to the scene and helped to move the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Police said they are investigating how and where the man was injured.

The team is also investigating where the man was treated and discharged as part of efforts to know the motive and those behind the same.

In Mathare, Nairobi, the body of a man was found at the entrance of a building after a suspected murder.

Police said they visited the site and found the lifeless body of Simon Maina lying on the back with his head leaning on the wall and a small visible injury on the back of his head.

The body was removed to Nairobi City Mortuary for preservation awaiting postmortem examination.

And a driver of a matatu hacked and killed a guard at a hotel in a confrontation in Mwiki, Nairobi.

The assailant is said to have used an axe to hack the victim in the head, police said.

The deceased identified as Tumoina Loonkama, 35 had argued with the driver over a parking slot outside the hotel.

The suspect was later arrested pending arraignment for murder, police said