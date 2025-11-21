Boy found dead in house after suspected murder in Limuru

A 14-year-old boy was found dead in a house where he was nursing a wound after a successful circumcision event in a village in Ngarariga, Limuru, Kiambu County.

Police said the body of the boy was discovered on November 20, 2025, long after he had died.

The boy had undergone the rite on November 14 and was taken to their house, where he was being taken care of by three villagers. The three were missing when the body was found on Thursday, police said.

His grandmother, who had been feeding him, was concerned the boy was not getting out with his friends to take porridge as usual.

It was then that she called the boy’s mother saying there was something unusual in the holding house. A neighbour joined them and found the body of the boy lying on the floor with vomits from his mouth and blood from the nose.

He had bruises on the legs and stripe marks on the thighs, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures. The motive of the murder was not immediately established.

Elsewhere in Othaya, Nyeri County a man was found dead after a suicide mission. This was after he had murdered his wife in a domestic fight in Kiandemi village.

The body of Stephen Macharia Mutahi, 51 was found hanging on rafters of the roof of his house with a rope tied around his neck.

The body of his wife Isabella Muthoni, 45 was found in the house, police said.

Preliminary investigations established that on Macharia murdered the wife by strangling her and later died by suicide in the house.

Their ten-year-old daughter was at home then and was not harmed. The motive of the incident was not known. the bodies were moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.