Brad Pitt’s Net Worth

Brad Pitt, a renowned actor and producer, boasts a net worth of $400 million. As one of the most famous and highest-paid entertainers globally, Pitt consistently earns a minimum of $20 million for major film roles. His career-high upfront salary was $30 million for an upcoming Apple TV movie about Formula One.

Brad Pitt Net Worth $400 Million Date of Birth December 18, 1963 Place of Birth Shawnee, Oklahoma Nationality American Profession Actor, Producer

Plan B Entertainment

Significantly contributing to his net worth, Pitt co-founded Plan B Entertainment with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston in the 1990s. He later bought out her stake after their divorce. Plan B has produced several critically acclaimed films, including “The Departed,” “Moonlight,” and “12 Years a Slave,” all of which won the Best Picture Academy Award. Some of Pitt’s own films produced by Plan B include “Troy,” “Moneyball,” “World War Z,” and “Ad Astra.”

In 2022, Plan B sold a 60% stake to French media conglomerate Mediawan, valuing the company at $300 million. This deal significantly increased Pitt’s net worth.

Early Life

William Bradley Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and raised in Springfield, Missouri. He attended the University of Missouri, majoring in journalism with a focus on advertising. He left college just two weeks short of completing his degree to pursue acting in Los Angeles.

Pitt’s first film role was a background part in “Hunk.” He gained prominence with his supporting role in “Thelma & Louise” and later starred in the critically acclaimed “A River Runs Through It.” His performance in the 1995 crime drama “Seven” and his role in “12 Monkeys” further cemented his reputation as a leading actor.

Notable Films and Salaries

Pitt’s filmography includes a plethora of notable films such as:

“Ocean’s Eleven”

“Troy”

“Babel”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Fight Club”

“World War Z”

“Moneyball”

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Bullet Train”

“Babylon”

For many of these roles, Pitt earned substantial salaries. For example, he earned $20 million for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and accepted a $10 million salary for “Inglourious Basterds” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” to gain a share of the film’s backend receipts.

Plan B’s Box Office Success

Plan B’s films have collectively generated $3 billion in global box office revenue on $1 billion in production budgets. “World War Z,” Plan B’s highest-grossing film, earned $540 million worldwide. Other successful films include “Troy,” which grossed $497.4 million.

Personal Life

Brad Pitt has had high-profile marriages with actresses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie, who have six children together, divorced in 2019 after a lengthy custody battle.

Philanthropy

Pitt has been actively involved in various humanitarian efforts. He co-founded the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which has donated millions to global causes. He also contributed significantly to the Make It Right Foundation, building 150 affordable homes in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Real Estate Portfolio

Pitt owns an impressive portfolio of real estate valued at over $100 million. Notable properties include a compound in Los Feliz, a beach house in Santa Barbara, and a historic mansion in New Orleans. In 2023, he bought a significant property in Carmel Highlands, California, for $40 million.

Chateau Miraval

In 2008, Pitt and Jolie purchased Chateau Miraval, a 1,200-acre winery in France, for $67 million. The estate, which includes a 35-room main house, guest houses, and a recording studio, has become a top producer of rosé wine. The property was a contentious point in their divorce proceedings but remains a valuable asset.

Brad Pitt Accolades

Brad Pitt has received numerous accolades throughout his career. In 2014, he won an Academy Award as a producer for “12 Years a Slave,” which won the Best Picture award. In 2020, he earned the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Brad Pitt Net Worth

