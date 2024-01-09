fbpx
    Bradley Cooper’s Heartwarming Mother-Son Duo Takes Center Stage at Golden Globes

    Bradley Cooper
    Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

    The 2024 Golden Globes saw Bradley Cooper making headlines, not just for his acting skills, but for his charming red carpet appearance with his mother, Gloria. The “A Star is Born” actor’s mother, now in her 80s, stole the spotlight, radiating elegance in her red carpet ensemble. This mother-son duo captured hearts, sparking positive comments and admiration for their close relationship.

    Gloria, petite and stylish, became the talk of the town as news outlets shared heartwarming snippets of Bradley and his mother sharing sweet moments at the event. Social media erupted with positivity, celebrating the adorable mother-son bond. Fans couldn’t help but gush over Gloria’s height, with many expressing admiration for the stylish octogenarian.

    Quarantine Chronicles

    This isn’t the first time Bradley Cooper showcased his deep connection with his mother. Amidst the pandemic, the actor quarantined with Gloria, sharing glimpses of their life together. Cooper emphasized their strong bond and commitment to each other’s well-being. The actor, along with his daughter and their two dogs, stayed under one roof, providing an added layer of protection for Gloria, who faced health risks.

    Doting Father Amidst Stardom

    While Bradley Cooper is renowned for his acting prowess, he’s also a dedicated father. During the pandemic, he revealed insights into their quarantine routine, highlighting the challenges and joys of being a single parent. Despite his commitment to his craft, Cooper showcased his devotion to his daughter, even leaving a press conference for an emergency call from her school.

    Bradley Cooper and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper spotted in New York City on June 18, 2021 | Source: Getty Images

    Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper and Bradley Cooper spotted in New York City on March 19, 2021 | Source: Getty Images
    Post-Golden Globes Celebration

    Following the Golden Globes event, Bradley Cooper, known for keeping his personal life private, was spotted enjoying a post-awards dinner with his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid. This rare glimpse into his personal life adds to the intrigue surrounding Cooper, showcasing the balance he maintains between his flourishing career and his cherished relationships.

     

