Brady ends association with Birmingham City

NFL legend Tom Brady has ended his association with top-of-the-table Championship side Birmingham City.

The record seven-time Super Bowl champion became a minority owner in the St Andrew’s club in August 2023 when he “entered a partnership” with club owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC.

Part of Brady’s role involved him being chairman of an advisory board at Birmingham, with the club saying he would be “both investing [as well as] committing his time and extensive expertise” following his arrival.

However, the Blues announced his exit, external with a statement headlined ‘Tom Brady departure’.

They added: “Birmingham City Football Club expresses its sincere gratitude to Tom Brady for his involvement with and unwavering support for the club over the last three years.

“It was truly amazing to have someone with Tom’s experience and passion associated with the club, and the club looks forward to continuing to build on that foundation from the training ground to the Birmingham community.”

Former quarterback Brady, a three-time NFL most valuable player, retired in February 2023 after 23 seasons in the NFL, having won six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following the end of his playing career, he acquired a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders while also becoming part of the ownership group of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

On top of that, Brady’s commitments include him being a lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

He leaves with Birmingham top of the Championship on goal difference with 29 points after 15 games.