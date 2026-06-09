Brady Tkachuk Siblings: Get to Know Matthew and Taryn Tkachuk

Brady Tkachuk, born Braeden Tkachuk on September 16, 1999, in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an American professional ice hockey left winger and the captain of the Ottawa Senators in the National Hockey League (NHL).

He is known for his powerful, physical style of play, combining elite goal-scoring ability with a high motor, leadership, and willingness to engage in physical battles.

As the son of former NHL star Keith Tkachuk and younger brother of Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, he comes from one of hockey’s most prominent American families.

Tkachuk has established himself as one of the NHL’s premier power forwards and a cornerstone of the Senators franchise.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Brady grew up in a highly athletic family alongside his older brother Matthew Tkachuk, a forward and alternate captain for the Florida Panthers, and his younger sister Taryn Tkachuk.

Matthew has enjoyed significant success in the NHL, including Stanley Cup victories, while Taryn excelled in field hockey at the University of Virginia.

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Career

Tkachuk played one standout season of college hockey at Boston University in 2017-18 before being selected fourth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL Draft.

He made an immediate impact in the NHL, debuting in the 2018-19 season and quickly emerging as a key contributor known for his scoring touch and physicality.

He was named an alternate captain early in his career and became the 10th captain in Senators franchise history in November 2021 at a young age.

Under his leadership, the Senators have shown growth, with Tkachuk consistently posting strong offensive numbers while leading the team in hits and intensity.

He has represented the United States internationally on multiple occasions, including at World Junior Championships, World Championships, and notably winning gold with his brother Matthew at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Accolades

Tkachuk has recorded multiple 30-plus goal seasons and holds the distinction of achieving high goal totals alongside league-leading hit numbers, including a single-season record for goals by a player with at least 290 hits.

He was a key part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning team at the 2026 Olympics and has participated in NHL All-Star Games.

Tkachuk signed a seven-year contract extension with the Senators in 2021, reflecting the organization’s commitment to him as the face of the franchise.