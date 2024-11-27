Brandon Ingram Siblings: Get to Know Donovan and Brittany

Brandon Xavier Ingram, born on September 2, 1997, is an American professional basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA.

He was selected second overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and became an NBA All-Star in 2020 after being traded to the Pelicans.

Ingram is known for his scoring ability, currently averaging 22.9 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season.

He is in the final year of a five-year, $158 million contract and recently parted ways with his agency, Excel Sports.

Siblings

Brandon has two half-siblings, an older brother, Donovan, and an older sister, Brittany.

He shares a father with Donovan and a mother with Brittany.

Growing up, Donovan played a significant role in teaching Brandon basketball, while Brittany has supported his athletic pursuits throughout his career.

College career

Ingram played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils during the 2015-2016 season.

He had an impressive freshman year, averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

His versatility as a scorer and playmaker made him a standout player in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Ingram was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and earned All-ACC Second Team honors.

His performance in the NCAA Tournament further showcased his skills, helping Duke reach the second round before they were eliminated.

This successful season solidified his status as one of the top prospects for the 2016 NBA Draft, noted for his scoring ability, length, and shooting touch.

NBA career

In the 2016 NBA Draft, Ingram was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his rookie season (2016-2017), he averaged 9.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Although he showed flashes of potential, he struggled with consistency as a rookie.

Also Read: Famke Janssen Siblings: Getting to Know Marjolein and Antoinette Beumer

Over the next two seasons, however, Ingram developed significantly, increasing his scoring average to 16.1 points per game in his second season and earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2017.

In June 2019, as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers, Ingram was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans along with Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

With the Pelicans, Ingram experienced a breakout season in 2020, averaging a career-high 23.8 points, along with 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

His performance during this season earned him the NBA Most Improved Player Award.

Ingram continued to develop into an elite scorer and playmaker, culminating in his first selection to the NBA All-Star Game in 2023.

Throughout his career with New Orleans, he has averaged over 22 points per game, showcasing his ability to score from anywhere on the court.

Ingram is known for his smooth shooting stroke and is particularly effective from mid-range and beyond the arc.

Accolades

Ingram has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career.

He was named North Carolina Mr. Basketball in 2015, recognizing him as the top high school player in the state.

During his single season at Duke University, he earned the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year award and was a McDonald’s All-American.

In the NBA, Ingram was selected second overall in the 2016 draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, where he made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2017.

After being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, he became an NBA All-Star in 2020 and was named the NBA Most Improved Player that same year.

Ingram also achieved notable milestones such as recording multiple triple-doubles and scoring over 40 points in a game, further establishing his reputation as a premier scorer in the league.