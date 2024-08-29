Close Menu
    Subscribe
    INTERNET

    Brazil Freezes Starlink Accounts Amid Legal Battle with X: 700,000+ Households at Risk of Losing Internet Access

    Oki Bin OkiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    BRAZIL FREEZES STARLINK BANK ACCOUNTS TO SEIZE FINES LEVIED ON X
    BRAZIL FREEZES STARLINK BANK ACCOUNTS TO SEIZE FINES LEVIED ON X

    In a significant escalation, Brazil has frozen the bank accounts of Starlink to enforce fines imposed on X, formerly Twitter, due to the lack of a designated legal representative in the country. The move was ordered by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, intensifying the ongoing legal conflict with X.

    Justice Moraes has issued an ultimatum, warning that X could be shut down in Brazil tonight if Elon Musk fails to comply with local content moderation laws and appoint a legal representative.

    Starlink, which has been operating in Brazil since 2021, currently provides crucial internet services to over 700,000 rural households. This legal standoff threatens to disrupt essential connectivity, potentially leaving these communities without internet access.

    This is a developing story, we will keep updating.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Brazil’s Top Court Threatens to Suspend X by Thursday Night

    Brazil Freezes Starlink Accounts Amid Legal Battle with X: 700,000+ Households at Risk of Losing Internet Access

     
    Toronto’s First Black Female Police Superintendent Demoted