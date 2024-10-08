Brazil’s Supreme Court Lifts Ban on X After Settlement and Legal Reforms

Brazil’s Supreme Court has lifted a month-long ban on X, after the company settled millions in fines and appointed a local legal representative.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes had previously ordered the suspension of X’s activities in Brazil over allegations of misinformation and threats against the court.

In a statement, X global affairs said: “X is proud to return to Brazil. Giving tens of millions of Brazilians access to our indispensable platform was paramount throughout this entire process.We will continue to defend freedom of speech, within the boundaries of the law, everywhere we operate.”

The restoration of X’s services in the country, home to an estimated 40 million users, marks a significant win for

@elonmusk’s platform after a months-long legal battle with Brazil’s Supreme Court.