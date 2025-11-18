Brent Celek Siblings: All About Garrett Celek

Brent Steven Celek, born on January 25, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a former standout tight end in the National Football League and current football executive with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the eldest son of Steve and Debbie Celek, he grew up in a large family that instilled values of hard work and determination, which propelled him from local high school fields to professional stardom.

Celek’s journey in football began at La Salle High School in Cincinnati, where his relentless drive caught the attention of college scouts, leading him to the University of Cincinnati.

There, he honed his skills as a versatile tight end, blending receiving prowess with blocking tenacity.

Drafted in the fifth round by the Eagles in 2007, Celek became a cornerstone of the franchise for over a decade, embodying the gritty, team-first ethos that defines Philadelphia sports culture.

Beyond the gridiron, Celek transitioned seamlessly into front-office work, joining the Eagles as a personnel consultant in 2020, where he applies his on-field insights to scouting and player development.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Brent has one sibling, his younger brother Garrett Celek.

Born on May 29, 1988, he carved out his own NFL path as a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers from 2012 to 2018 after going undrafted out of Michigan State University.

Garrett, standing at 6-foot-5 and built like a classic blocker, shared Brent’s passion for the game, often crediting his older brother’s influence for pushing him toward professional football; the brothers even faced off in a memorable 2014 matchup between the Eagles and 49ers, with about 50 family members cheering from the stands in a mix of green and red gear.

Career

Celek’s NFL odyssey with the Philadelphia Eagles spanned 11 loyal seasons from 2007 to 2017, evolving from a promising rookie to an indispensable veteran whose versatility defined multiple eras of Eagles football.

Also Read: Casey Matthews Siblings: A Closer Look at the Ex-NFL Player’s Family Tree

Selected 162nd overall in the 2007 draft after a stellar college tenure at Cincinnati, where he earned the UC Claude Rost Award as team MVP and second-team All-Big East honors, Celek signed a four-year deal and quickly ascended the depth chart.

His breakout arrived in 2008, a season of explosive plays amid Andy Reid’s high-octane offense, as he notched 57 receptions for 771 yards and four touchdowns, including franchise-record 131 receiving yards in a single game against the Giants.

The following year, 2009, cemented his status as a receiving threat with a career-high 76 catches for 971 yards and eight scores, fueling Philadelphia’s NFC Championship push.

As the team transitioned through quarterbacks like Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, and Nick Foles, Celek adapted seamlessly, amassing 398 career receptions for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns over 175 regular-season games, the most games played by any Eagle who spent their entire career with the team.

Later years saw him shift toward elite blocking, mentoring stars like Zach Ertz while starting every game in the 2017 Super Bowl-winning campaign, where his sure hands and toughness in the trenches were pivotal.

Retiring in August 2018 after a heartfelt farewell, Celek’s post-playing pivot to the Eagles’ front office as a personnel consultant has kept him immersed in the game.

Accolades

Celek’s 2008 playoff explosion remains legendary, with 19 postseason receptions ranking third all-time among tight ends and a single-game record of 10 catches in the NFC Championship against the Cardinals, still the Eagles’ benchmark and tied for the most by any tight end in NFL playoff history since 1994.

That year, he also set Eagles records with 131 receiving yards in a Week 9 regular-season thriller, while his two-touchdown outburst against Arizona highlighted his red-zone reliability.

Over his tenure, Celek climbed to second in Eagles tight end history in receptions, yards, and scores, trailing only Hall of Famer Pete Retzlaff, and his 27 postseason grabs place him 19th among all tight ends league-wide.

The pinnacle came in Super Bowl LII, where his contributions as a blocker and rotational receiver helped secure Philadelphia’s first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.