Brionna Jones Siblings: All About Jarred, Stephanie and Jordan

Brionna Jones is an American professional basketball player born on December 18, 1995, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Michael and Sanciarhea Jones.

Raised in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she has made a significant mark in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) as a center for the Atlanta Dream, following a successful tenure with the Connecticut Sun.

Jones was selected 8th overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft and has since established herself as one of the league’s standout players.

Beyond her athletic achievements, she comes from a family deeply rooted in sports, with her parents and siblings contributing to a legacy of athletic excellence.

Siblings

Brionna is one of four siblings, each of whom has been influenced by the family’s strong athletic background.

Jarred Jones, the older brother, followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing basketball.

He played college basketball at Loyola University in Maryland, where he showcased his skills as a versatile player.

After graduating in 2017, Jarred took his talents overseas, playing professionally in Finland.

Stephanie Jones, the younger sister, has closely mirrored her sister’s path in basketball.

She also attended the University of Maryland, where she played under Coach Brenda Frese and contributed to the Terrapins’ success.

Like Brionna, Stephanie was a key player for the Terps, known for her competitiveness and versatility as a forward.

After her college career, she joined Brionna on the Connecticut Sun roster during the 2021 and 2022 WNBA seasons, fulfilling a dream of playing alongside her sister professionally.

Stephanie’s college stats include an impressive 60% field goal percentage, and she has been praised for her reliability and team-first mentality.

Jordan Jones, the younger brother, is the youngest of the Jones siblings and has also been involved in basketball, though less is publicly known about his career compared to his older siblings.

He played a postgraduate year at Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania after high school, indicating his intent to pursue basketball further.

Career

Jones’ basketball journey began at Aberdeen High School in Maryland, where she led her team to a 3A State Championship during her junior year, averaging 23.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.2 blocks per game.

Her stellar high school performance earned her a spot at the University of Maryland, where she majored in kinesiology and graduated in three years.

At Maryland, Jones was a dominant force, leading the nation in field goal percentage during her junior (66.5%) and senior (69.0%) seasons.

She helped the Terrapins reach two Final Fours (2014 and 2015) and secure three Big Ten regular season and tournament titles.

Drafted 8th overall by the Connecticut Sun in 2017, Jones initially played a reserve role but began to shine during the 2020 WNBA Bubble, where she displayed superstar potential.

Her breakout season came in 2021, when she started all 32 games for the Sun, averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Despite suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023, Jones made a strong return in 2024, averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.

On February 1, 2025, she signed with the Atlanta Dream as a free agent, marking a new chapter in her career.

Jones has also played overseas with USK Prague in the Czech Women’s Basketball League and represented the USA in 3×3 basketball, winning a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Australia.

Accolades

Jones was named the WNBA Most Improved Player in 2021, recognized for her significant improvement, averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and minutes.

In 2022, she received the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year award, honored for her valuable contributions off the bench, a testament to her versatility and team-first mentality.

Jones has been selected as a WNBA All-Star three times (2021, 2022, 2024), showcasing her status as one of the league’s top players.

She also earned a spot on the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2021, acknowledged for her defensive prowess and ability to disrupt opponents.

Internationally, she won a gold medal with the USA at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup in 2022 in Australia.

During her college career, she was named to the All-Big Ten First Team three times (2015-17), received All-America First Team honors (AP, 2016-17), and led the nation in field goal percentage for two consecutive seasons.

Beyond her on-court success, Jones has taken on leadership roles off the court.

She serves as the Director of Player Personnel for the University of Maryland women’s basketball team, mentoring the next generation of players.