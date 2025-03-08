Maya Caldwell Siblings: A Look at the WNBA Player’s Family

As the world of women’s basketball continues to grow, one name that has steadily risen through the ranks is Maya Caldwell, a talented guard making waves in the WNBA and beyond.

Caldwell was born on December 15, 1998, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to parents Bernard and Patricia Caldwell.

Growing up in a supportive family, Caldwell discovered her passion for basketball at an early age, honing her skills on the courts of her hometown.

She attended Davidson Day School, where she established herself as a top-tier high school prospect, earning a ranking as the No. 76 overall recruit in the ESPN HoopGurlz Rankings.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Caldwell is one of five children in her family, with two brothers, Omar and Cameron, and two sisters, LaToya and Nevaeh.

While specific details about her siblings’ lives remain private, Caldwell has often credited her family for providing the support and encouragement that fueled her drive to succeed in basketball.

Career

Caldwell’s basketball career began to take shape during her time at the University of Georgia, where she played for the Lady Bulldogs from 2017 to 2021.

As a freshman, she appeared in all 33 games, leading the team in 3-point field goal percentage (40%) and showcasing her potential as a sharpshooter.

Her role grew over the years, and by her senior season, she had become a key starter, averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game across her 122-game collegiate career.

Also Read: Sophie Cunningham Siblings: Getting to Know Lindsey Cunningham

Her standout performance came in her final regular-season game against Florida, where she scored a career-high 27 points.

After graduating with a degree in Communication Studies and pursuing a master’s degree in Non-profit Management & Leadership, Caldwell entered the 2021 WNBA Draft.

She was selected in the third round (33rd overall) by the Indiana Fever.

Although she was waived after training camp, her resilience led her to sign with Spar Gran Canaria in Spain for the 2021-2022 season, where she averaged 15.5 points per game and continued to develop her skills on an international stage.

Caldwell’s WNBA journey gained momentum in 2022 when she signed a hardship contract with the Atlanta Dream.

After a brief stint, she was released, only to be re-signed by the Dream in 2024, where she has since solidified her role.

In the 2024 season, she played in 25 games, averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, with a field goal percentage of 41.6%.

Accolades

Caldwell’s career is marked by several notable accolades that highlight her talent and impact on the game.

During her time at Georgia, she was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team in 2021, a testament to her standout performances in high-stakes games.

In high school, she earned multiple honors, including being a 2017 McDonald’s All-America nominee and a two-time USA Today First-Team All-North Carolina selection (2016 and 2017).

Her scoring prowess was evident early on, as she became the first player in her school’s history to reach 1,000 career points during her sophomore year.

On the professional stage, Caldwell’s achievements include being named Player of the Week in Round 3 of the Israeli League in 2023, as well as reaching the Israeli League Semifinals that same year with Maccabi Ironi Ramat Gan.