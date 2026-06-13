Chaos erupts at Parish opening in Kisii as political rivalries turn violent

What was meant to be a joyous religious celebration descended into chaos on Saturday after rival political groups clashed during the official opening of St. Mathias Murumba Catholic Church Parish in Iranda, Kitutu Chache South Constituency, Kisii County.

The violence erupted shortly after political leaders attending the ceremony had departed, bringing a dramatic and unsettling end to a milestone event for the newly established parish.

An unknown number of youths sustained injuries during the confrontation, while at least six motorcycles were destroyed along the road between Iranda Township and the church.

A woman was also injured after she was allegedly attacked by rowdy youths for screaming during the chaos.

Authorities had not immediately established what triggered the violence or who organized the rival groups involved in the clashes.

However, tension had been evident throughout the event as supporters of presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i and those allied to President William Ruto exchanged political jabs despite repeated appeals by Catholic priests to keep politics out of the religious gathering.

Among leaders supporting President Ruto who attended the event were Kisii Governor Simba Arati, his wife May Arati, and several Members of the County Assembly. The pro-Matiang’i camp was led by Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Arati dismissed claims that he was uneducated, saying he had attained formal education before joining politics.

“I actually even seduced my wife in English,” Arati told the congregation, drawing laughter from the audience.

The governor also defended his development record, rejecting accusations that his administration had failed to deliver services despite controlling substantial county resources. He cited anti-corruption efforts and ongoing development initiatives as evidence of progress.

Arati accused leaders promoting Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions in Kisii of engaging in divisive politics that could jeopardize national government development projects in the region.

He specifically referenced the proposed tarmacking of the Nyakoe-Iranda road and urged local leaders to support cooperation with the national government.

“Bishop, I know you are a close friend of the President. Kindly urge him to give it consideration,” Arati said.

The governor further defended President Ruto, saying the Head of State had good intentions for the Omogusii community and deserved respect.

“President Ruto means well for Omogusii and we must respect him as the President of the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

Arati also took aim at MP Kibagendi, accusing him of engaging in politics that could undermine the interests of local residents.

Earlier, Kibagendi had criticized the governor, accusing him of failing to deliver meaningful development despite having access to significant county resources.

“Let leaders not stand here to play with flags and lie to our people when they have done nothing,” Kibagendi said.

In his brief remarks, Senator Onyonka urged residents to support his bid for the Kisii governorship.

Throughout the ceremony, youths aligned to both political factions repeatedly surged toward the main gathering area, nearly disrupting proceedings before priests intervened and restored order.

The situation deteriorated after the leaders left, with groups reportedly armed with sticks and knives engaging in running battles outside the church compound.

Several motorcycle riders fled into nearby villages to escape the violence.

Witnesses said at least three youths were assaulted and their motorcycles vandalized by attackers wielding wooden clubs.

The clashes ultimately overshadowed what had been planned as a historic and celebratory occasion for the Catholic faithful of St. Mathias Murumba Parish.