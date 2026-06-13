Missing Italian kitesurfer found safe after night-long ordeal in Watamu

A 67-year-old foreign tourist who had been reported missing while kitesurfing off the Watamu coastline has been found safe, bringing relief to fellow surfers and local authorities.

Police identified the tourist as Gustavo Pascual Adolfo Strazza, an experienced kitesurfer who disappeared on Friday afternoon while participating in the sport along the Watamu coast.

According to police, Strazza had joined five other surfers at around 3 p.m. for a kitesurfing session between Garoda Beach and Ocean Sports Beach using their personal equipment.

However, at about 4:30 p.m., strong winds and rough waves pushed him off course, causing him to lose sight of his colleagues. During the ordeal, he also lost his surfboard.

Despite the challenging conditions, Strazza managed to maintain control of his kite and eventually reached a low-tide area before making his way to shore at an unfamiliar location.

By then, darkness had already fallen.

The tourist told police that he followed a distant security light and eventually arrived at a place identified as Lonno Lodge, where he spent the night.

The following morning, he resumed his journey on foot before receiving assistance from a Good Samaritan, who arranged for a motorcycle rider to transport him to Watamu Cottages.

Police said the tourist was found safe and in good health, with no injuries or complaints reported.

Investigations established that Strazza is a certified kitesurfer accredited by the International Kiteboarding Organization (IKO) and has more than 20 years of experience in the sport.

Following the incident, police cautioned kitesurfers against venturing into the ocean during strong winds or late hours when visibility is poor.

Authorities also advised visiting surfers and tour groups to notify relevant authorities and nearby kitesurfing schools before heading out to sea to enhance safety, accountability and emergency response in case of accidents.

The cancellation of the missing person alert brought to a close an anxious search for the veteran surfer, whose experience and composure are believed to have played a key role in his safe return.

Meanwhile, police in Kilifi County have launched investigations following the recovery of the body of an unidentified man from the waters off Kilifi Customs Beach.

The incident was reported on Saturday at about 10:30 a.m. after members of the public spotted a body floating near the shoreline.

The body, believed to be that of a man aged about 23 years, was retrieved from the water by the county rescue team.

According to police, the deceased had no visible physical injuries at the time of recovery.

Authorities suspect the man may have drowned, although the exact cause of death will be established through a postmortem examination.

The body was transferred to the Kilifi County Hospital Mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Police have appealed to members of the public with information regarding any missing person matching the description to report to the nearest police station.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing, with a detailed report expected once the victim is identified and postmortem results are available