Elderly man found dead in Meru lodge

A 78-year-old man was found dead in a lodge room in Meru Town on Friday evening, with police launching investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased, identified as Patrick Ndungu M’Geramburi, a resident of Athwana in Tigania Central Sub-County, had checked into Tokkos Lodge, located opposite Best Lady Shop in Meru Town.

Staff at the facility conducted a routine check on the guest at about 5.30 p.m. and found him responsive and in normal condition.

However, when the caretaker returned to the room an hour later at around 6.30 p.m., he found the occupant unresponsive.

Efforts to wake him up were unsuccessful, prompting him to notify the lodge proprietor, who advised that the matter be reported to the police.

Police officers visited the scene and carried out preliminary investigations.

The deceased was found lying lifeless inside the room. Investigators reported that no visible external injuries were observed on the body during examination.

A black Itel mobile phone believed to belong to the deceased was recovered from the room and taken into police custody as part of the ongoing investigations.

Crime scene personnel photographed and processed the scene before the body was moved to the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits post-mortem examination and formal identification by relatives.

Police said the cause of death has not yet been established and will be determined after a post-mortem examination and further investigations.

Elsewhere, police in Kangeta, Igembe Central Sub-County, are investigating a suspected murder incident following the discovery of a male body in Liburu Village on 12 June 2026.

Police officers responded to information of a suspected dead body.

Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered the naked lifeless body of a male adult identified as Kobia Inebu alias “Kaura”, aged 58 years, inside his single-room wooden kitchen.

Preliminary examination of the body indicated visible blood stains on the left hand, with blood observed oozing from the private parts.

The body also had multiple physical bruises across different parts, suggesting possible assault prior to death.

The scene was secured and processed by police and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers. After documentation, the body was moved to Nyambene Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits post-mortem examination.

Authorities have launched investigations to establish the circumstances and motive behind the suspected murder.

And police in Makueni Sub-County are investigating a drowning incident following the recovery of a child’s body from Kamunyolo River on 12 June 2026.

Officials responded to the scene after receiving information of a missing child.

The body of a male juvenile, aged nine, a Grade Three pupil at Unoa Comprehensive School, was recovered from the river by the rescue team.

Preliminary information indicates that the child had been reported missing since 11 June 2026 at around 1630 hours. It was established that he had gone swimming in the river with two other boys from the same school, who reportedly fled the scene following the incident.

The scene was processed by DCI Crime Scene Officers before the body was removed to Nuclear Funeral Home for preservation and awaiting post-mortem examination.

Police have launched further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning incident.