Political violence puts women leaders on edge as Kenya grapples with rising intolerance

Kisii County Woman Representative hopeful Skeeter Kwamboka on Saturday warned that rising political violence poses one of the greatest threats to women seeking elective office, saying intimidation, harassment and attacks could reverse gains made in women’s political participation.

Kwamboka said female politicians are often among the biggest casualties whenever political contests degenerate into chaos, as violence and threats create fear among aspiring women leaders.

“Many women are forced to rethink joining politics when they see what their colleagues go through during political conflicts,” she told journalists on the sidelines of the opening of a new Catholic parish in Iranda, Kitutu Chache South Constituency.

Her remarks came after rival groups clashed during the church function, leaving several motorcycles vandalised and at least six youths injured.

Kwamboka said the skirmishes had put the country’s democratic credentials on trial and highlighted the growing culture of political intolerance.

The politician’s remarks come against the backdrop of a rising wave of political confrontations and alleged attacks in Kisii County, raising concerns about the safety of leaders and citizens ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In recent months, Kisii has witnessed a series of incidents linked to political tensions. Among them was the attack on Ichuni Ward MCA Wyckliffe Siocha, an incident that drew widespread condemnation from leaders across the political divide.

Speaking on Saturday, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i condemned the attack, describing it as an example of politically motivated violence.

Matiang’i said such incidents paint a disturbing picture when security agencies fail to act swiftly against criminal gangs used to intimidate political opponents.

At least eight suspects linked to the attack on Siocha were arraigned in court on Friday as investigations continue.

The recent incidents have revived memories of Kenya’s history of election-related violence, particularly during periods of heightened political competition.

Kwamboka said women often bear the brunt of such tensions through unique forms of intimidation, including gender-based harassment, threats and online abuse.

She warned that the continued use of youths as instruments of political intimidation was eroding public confidence in the political process and discouraging competent women from offering themselves for leadership positions.

“Women cannot be expected to participate fully in politics when the environment is unsafe and hostile,” she said.

Kwamboka called on political parties, security agencies and community leaders to safeguard democratic space by ensuring political competition is based on ideas, policies and performance rather than threats and violence.

She also urged women aspiring to leadership positions not to be discouraged, saying their participation remains critical in shaping policies that affect families, communities and future generations.

“As women, we must remain resilient and continue pursuing leadership opportunities despite these challenges because our voices matter in decision-making,” she said.