Britain Donates Sh140 Million for Relief Mission in Kenya After Floods 

The British High Commission Nairobi announced an emergency funding uplift of over Sh140 million to support flood relief efforts in Kenya.

In the wake of devastating flooding across the country, the funding will go to UNICEF for emergency humanitarian relief to those most impacted by the extreme weather.

The funding will enable the provision of cash assistance to approximately 6,900 households in the most affected counties. UNICEF will also provide urgently needed health, nutrition and sanitation services through integrated outreaches which includes the provision of safe water for drinking, temporary sanitation facilities, and hygiene kits to families displaced by the floods.

UNICEF will also step-up its cholera prevention interventions to ensure the health and well-being of those affected are maintained and help prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases.

Shaheen Nilofer, UNICEF Kenya Representative said when emergencies hit, children are the most affected and they are our first priority.

“Through the support of the British High Commission, we will be able to provide emergency cash transfers and other essential services to the most affected families to help them cope with the effects of the heavy rains and flooding. We are grateful for the strong support of our donors as we work with the government and other partners in the flood response,” said the official.

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan said the situation facing many Kenyans as a result of recent extreme weather and flooding is heartbreaking.

“This urgent funding from the UK will help alleviate the suffering of those displaced and impacted by the crisis. We stand with Kenya in this emergency and continue to work closely with UNICEF, the Government of Kenya and other partners to do what we can to support the response.”

In recent months, UK support to Kenya has already enabled much-needed cash assistance to 1,800 families in Tana River County, as well as healthcare and sanitation services.

More than 228 people have been killed in separate incidents out of the rains. Many others are missing and displaced.

This has forced the postponement of reopening of schools.