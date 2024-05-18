Milestone as Duale Commissions Construction of 952 Housing Units for Military in Nakuru

The military marked a milestone Saturday when they broke the ground for the construction of 952 housing units for its personnel in a Private Public Partnership (PPP) housing program.

The houses will be built at the 3KR military camp in Nakuru county, providing modern and dignified accommodation for the troops.

Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale led top ranking officers , alongside the Chief of Defense Forces Gen Charles Kahariri, in the groundbreaking ceremony.

The project extends far beyond Nakuru. It encompasses the construction of a total of 3,069 housing units across five strategic regions: Lanet (952), Gilgil (697), Nanyuki (788), Mariakani (152), and Nairobi (500). Among these, 980 units are tailored as married quarters, recognizing the importance of accommodating military families in our planning.

Duale praised the move saying the significance of this endeavor cannot be overstated.

“By providing our service members with quality housing, we are not just meeting a basic need but also fostering morale, cohesion, and readiness within the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).”

“Modern housing facilities ensure that our personnel can focus wholeheartedly on their duties, knowing that their families are well-cared for and residing in safe, comfortable environments,” he said.

Beyond housing, he said, the project underscores our commitment to modernizing the entire KDF.

“We recognize that equipping our troops with the latest technology and resources is essential for national security and defense.”

Therefore, he added, alongside these housing developments, they are dedicated to providing the army, navy, and air force with state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring they are well-prepared to address contemporary threats and challenges.

He said, moreover, the welfare of the military personnel extends beyond their professional duties.

“We are equally committed to providing access to high-quality healthcare and education for their families.”

“By ensuring that their children have access to the best schools and that medical care is readily available, we are not only supporting our service members but also investing in the future of our nation,” he said.

Lack of accommodation has been a challenge for the military. This has forced them to inter into a private partnership to be able to construct the needed houses.