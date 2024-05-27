Briton Collapses, Dies in Mtwapa

A British national collapsed and died in his hotel room in Mtwapa area, Kilifi County.

The man identified as Engel David Anthony, 73 was pronounced dead at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital where he had been rushed to for attention.

He had been in his room with a Kenyan friend when the incident happened on May 25, police said.

He had suffered respiratory complications and obstruction in the intestines, officials said.

He had checked into the place on December 16, 2023 and extended his visa as a tourist on March 25, 2024, which was to expire on June 10, 2024.

The body was moved to the facility morgue for preservation and postmortem.

Police said the British High Commission in Nairobi was informed of the incident to attend the autopsy and plan other funeral arrangements.