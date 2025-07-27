Briton found dead in apartment in Diani

A British national was Saturday found dead in his apartment in Diani, Kwale County.

The cause of the death of one Stephen Geoffrey Farrington, 64 is yet to be known.

His body was found in his rented rom on Saturday afternoon after he had failed to wake up as usual.

The caretaker of the apartment said he went to check on the victim and found the door locked from inside.

He and other neighbours broke into the house where they found the body of the man lying on the floor.

The police were alerted and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

It is not clear how long the man had been at the apartment.

Elsewhere in Chepchoina, Trans Nzoia County, one Simon Epen, 43 was stabbed to death in a fight with a woman.

Police said the assailant woman is yet to be found and efforts to trace her are ongoing.

The man was rushed to the local hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy, police said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident where a body of a man was found in a river after suspected drowning in Meru County.

Pedestrian spotted the body floating in the river Riji before alerting police.

Police officers visited the scene where the body of one, Kenneth Gitonga, 39 was found floating on the river.

The body had been eaten by crabs at the lips, ears, and around the eyes.

There was an injury on the right side of the face that seemed to have been inflicted by a sharp object.

The body was moved to Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

Police suspect the man either drowned there accidentally or was murdered and the body dumped there.