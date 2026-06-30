Brother of TV star Caroline Flack dies

The brother of TV presenter Caroline Flack has died – six years after the star took her own life.

Paul Flack, 55, was found unresponsive at his home in Sandringham Road, Norwich, on 21 June. He died later in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest has been told.

Norfolk Coroners’ Court heard a provisional cause of death was cardiac arrest caused by hanging.

A full inquest into the graphic designer’s death will take place in October.

Flack was the older brother of Caroline, the ex-Love Island and X Factor host who was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, London, on 15 February 2020.

An inquest later established she had taken her own life at the age of 40 while she was facing trial accused of assaulting her boyfriend.

The day before her death Ms Flack had found out she would be prosecuted and feared press intrusion, the London inquest heard.

Her death sparked a debate about online hate and the harm this can have on people’s mental health.

Both siblings were born in London but grew up in Norfolk.

By BBC