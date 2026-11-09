Brown, 19, becomes youngest PGA winner in 95 years

Nineteen-year-old Blades Brown became the youngest winner on the PGA Tour in 95 years with a thrilling victory in the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

Brown beat fellow American Ben James on the second play-off hole in Cabo San Lucas after shooting a nine-under-par 63, which included a birdie on the 18th, to come from seven shots behind.

At 19 years and 171 days, he is the youngest PGA winner since 18-year-old Charles Kocsis won the 1931 Michigan Open, which was considered a regional event in the early years of the tour.

Brown is the first teenage PGA winner since Jordan Spieth won the John Deere Classic in 2013 at 19 years and 352 days.

“It hasn’t set in just yet, the magnitude of being a PGA Tour winner,” Brown said.

“I just go back to five-year-old Blades that was watching the TV and watching Tiger Woods and all those great players win major championships, and to think that I’m now in a similar spot with them having won a PGA Tour event is mind-blowing.

“I’m so obsessed with this game. It tests you in so many ways. I love golf, all the stuff that goes into it, and I can’t wait for what’s next.”

Brown and James finished on 23 under, with American Michael Kim in third on 22 under and Kensei Hirata a shot further back.

Brown, who turned professional at 17, finished in the top 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list earlier this year, which secured his PGA Tour card.

By BBC Sports