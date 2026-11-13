Bruno Fernandes Rejects Second Manchester United Contract Offer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly rejected a second contract offer from the club, raising fresh uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford as his current deal approaches its expiry date.

According to Sky Sports, United have been trying to persuade the Portugal international to extend his stay, but their latest proposal has failed to secure his approval.

The club first opened contract discussions during the summer, but Fernandes rejected its initial offer. The midfielder signed his previous contract two years ago.

United have an option to extend his current deal by another year. The provision would also allow the club to prevent him from negotiating with foreign teams in January over a possible free transfer.

Despite the latest setback, discussions between the two parties are expected to continue. United remain keen to retain their captain, who has been one of the club’s most influential players since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

Fernandes has attracted interest from clubs outside England, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

In June 2025, the midfielder confirmed that he had rejected a lucrative offer from Al Hilal. The Saudi club was reportedly prepared to nearly triple his £250,000 weekly wages and pay Manchester United about £100 million for his transfer.

Fernandes explained that discussions with then-manager Ruben Amorim influenced his decision to remain at Old Trafford.

Galatasaray also reportedly considered making an offer for the midfielder in August. However, United maintained that their captain was not available for transfer.

The continued interest from overseas clubs could become significant if Fernandes and United fail to agree on a new contract.

The 32-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025 season, earning the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award in May before being named the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year in August.

He recorded 21 assists during the previous campaign, setting a new Premier League record for assists in a single season.

However, Fernandes has struggled to reproduce those numbers in the current campaign. He has scored four times, including a hat-trick against Ipswich Town in August.

Manchester United have also endured a difficult start to the season, with the Ipswich victory remaining their only Premier League win so far.

The contract uncertainty comes at a time of further changes at Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be announced as Manchester United’s new head coach on Friday following the dismissal of Michael Carrick on Thursday.

Fernandes previously came close to working with the Argentine manager. In 2019, he revealed that he had agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur when Pochettino was in charge, but Sporting Lisbon blocked the transfer.

With a new managerial appointment expected and contract negotiations still unresolved, Fernandes’ future is likely to remain a major talking point for Manchester United.