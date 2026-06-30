Bruno Fernandes Siblings: Get to Know Inês and Ricardo

Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, born on September 8, 1994, in Maia, Portugal, is a professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United and captains the Portugal national team.

Renowned for his exceptional vision, goal-scoring ability from midfield, leadership qualities, and set-piece expertise, Fernandes has become one of the most influential players in the Premier League since joining Manchester United.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Bruno has an older brother named Ricardo and a younger sister named Inês.

The family has remained supportive of his career, with Bruno often crediting his upbringing and family bonds for helping shape his determination and professional attitude on and off the pitch.

Career

Fernandes began his professional career at Boavista in Portugal before moving to Novara and then Udinese in Italy, where he developed his reputation as a creative force.

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A standout spell at Sporting CP in Lisbon saw him become club captain and one of Europe’s top midfielders, winning multiple individual awards.

In January 2020, Manchester United secured his signature in a deal worth around £47 million, and he made an immediate impact with goals and assists.

He has since become a central figure at Old Trafford, serving as captain and consistently delivering high numbers in goals and assists across league and European competitions.

Internationally, he has been a key player for Portugal, contributing to their success in Nations League triumphs and major tournaments.

Accolades

With Sporting CP, Fernandes won the Portuguese league title and domestic cups.

At Manchester United, he has lifted the FA Cup and EFL Cup, among other trophies.

On the international stage, he won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal in 2019.

Individually, he has received multiple Premier League Player of the Month awards, been named in the PFA Team of the Year, and collected various Golden Boot and assist leader recognitions in domestic and European competitions.