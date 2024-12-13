Bryan Reynolds Siblings: All About Jeff, Terry and Patrick

Bryan Reynolds is a professional baseball outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB.

He played college baseball at Vanderbilt University and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2016.

After being traded to the Pirates in 2018, he made his MLB debut in 2019 and has been named an All-Star in 2021 and 2024.

Reynolds signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract with the Pirates in 2023, marking a franchise record for an outfielder drafted from college.

Siblings

Bryan has three older brothers, namely Jeff, Terry, and Patrick.

Growing up as the youngest of four boys, Ryan often relied on his quick wit to navigate the challenges posed by his siblings.

Jeff is noted for being private, while Patrick works as a teacher in British Columbia.

Terry’s specific profession isn’t mentioned, but all three brothers maintain a close bond, often supporting and teasing each other.

Career

Reynolds attended Vanderbilt University, a prestigious institution known for its strong baseball program, where he played for the Vanderbilt Commodores from 2014 to 2016.

During his time at Vanderbilt, he was part of a team that reached the College World Series finals in 2014, which helped elevate the program’s profile.

In his junior year, Reynolds had an impressive season, batting .330 with 13 home runs and 57 RBIs.

His offensive skills earned him recognition as one of the top collegiate players in the country, culminating in accolades such as Third Team All-American and Second Team All-SEC (Southeastern Conference) selection.

After his standout college career, Reynolds was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft (59th overall).

He spent time in the Giants’ minor league system, where he continued to develop his skills as an outfielder.

His performance in the minors was strong, leading to his eventual promotion to the major leagues.

In January 2018, Reynolds was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a deal that sent Andrew McCutchen to the Giants.

MLB career

Reynolds made his MLB debut on April 20, 2019, quickly making an impact by showcasing his hitting ability and defensive skills.

In his rookie season, he batted .314 with 4 home runs and 30 RBIs over 130 games, earning recognition as one of the top rookies in baseball.

His performance led to an All-Star selection in 2021 after an outstanding season where he hit .302 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs.

Reynolds continued to excel on the field and was named an All-Star again in 2024, further solidifying his status as one of the premier outfielders in Major League Baseball.

In March 2023, Reynolds signed an eight-year contract extension worth $106.75 million with the Pirates, marking a franchise record for an outfielder drafted from college.

This significant deal demonstrated the team’s commitment to building around him as a central figure in their lineup.

Known for his ability to hit for both average and power, Reynolds is a versatile offensive threat.

He primarily plays center field but is capable of playing all three outfield positions, contributing significantly to his overall value as a player.

Awards and accolades

Reynolds has received several notable awards and accolades throughout his baseball career.

He has been selected as an All-Star twice, in 2021 and 2024, recognizing him as one of the top players in Major League Baseball.

In 2024, he won the Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the team MVP as voted by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

This marked his third time winning this award, making him one of only four players in Pirates history to achieve this feat.

Reynolds has also earned the Heart and Hustle Award from the Pirates in 2022 and again in 2024, highlighting his dedication and performance on the field.

Additionally, he was named NL Player of the Week in April 2023.

His consistent performance includes leading the National League in triples in 2021 and maintaining impressive statistics, such as hitting at least 20 home runs for four consecutive seasons and driving in over 80 RBIs in three of the last four seasons.