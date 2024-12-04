Brynn Whitfield Opens Up About Her Journey After Sexual Assault

Brynn Whitfield, star of The Real Housewives of New York City, has shared her deeply personal experience of becoming “asexual for months” following a sexual assault at the age of 34.

Speaking to People, Whitfield recalled the shock and disbelief she felt, saying, “It wasn’t in my brain that that happened to a 30-year-old woman living in Manhattan.”

The assault left Whitfield feeling “numb” and overwhelmed by disgust.

She tearfully described trying to cope with the trauma, saying, “You just go home, and you just shower, and you just want to pretend like it didn’t happen.”

Despite her efforts, she felt that no amount of water or soap could erase the incident.

For months, Whitfield kept the assault to herself, isolating from friends and family. “I was hyper-efficient at work, but I didn’t smile, I didn’t laugh, I didn’t bat an eyelash,” she recalled. “I blamed myself.”

Healing was a gradual process for Whitfield, who began opening up to her loved ones and seeking therapy. While the experience was painful, she believes it has made her more open and empathetic.

Whitfield did not name her assailant but revealed he is a prominent figure in New York’s social scene, someone she occasionally encounters at events. Despite the encounters, she chooses to remain composed. “I put on a brave face and refuse to cause a scene,” she said.

Now 37, Whitfield hopes sharing her story will inspire others who may be struggling with similar experiences. “If I can help one person feel better, then it’s worth it, a billion percent,” she said, emphasizing her commitment to using her platform to encourage healing and resilience.

Her bravery in speaking out adds a powerful voice to ongoing conversations about sexual assault and recovery, encouraging others to seek support and find strength in their journey.