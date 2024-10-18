Bryson Jeremy Stott is a professional baseball second baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball (MLB).

He played college baseball at UNLV and was drafted 14th overall by the Phillies in 2019.

Stott made his MLB debut on April 8, 2022.

In the 2023 season, he appeared in 151 games, batting .280 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs, establishing himself as a key player for the team123.

He is married to Dru Stott, with whom he has a daughter.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Byron has two siblings, namely Brennen and Breauna.

He grew up in Inglewood, California, where he developed his basketball skills before achieving success in the NBA as a player and coach.

Career

Scott is a former professional basketball player and coach, best known for his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s.

He played college basketball at Arizona State University, where he emerged as a standout player, earning All-Pac-10 honors and gaining recognition for his scoring ability and defensive skills.

In the 1983 NBA Draft, Scott was selected fourth overall by the San Diego Clippers. However, shortly after being drafted, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He became an integral part of the Lakers during the “Showtime” era, a period characterized by fast-paced, high-scoring games led by Magic Johnson.

Over his ten seasons with the Lakers, Scott won three NBA championships in 1985, 1987, and 1988.

He was known for his excellent shooting and ability to run the floor, making him a perfect fit for the Lakers’ up-tempo style of play.

Scott’s best statistical season came in 1987 when he averaged 21.7 points per game.

Also Read: Simon Baker Siblings: All About Teri Baker

Throughout his career with the Lakers, he averaged 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

After leaving the Lakers, Scott had brief stints with the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors before retiring from professional basketball in 1997.

Following his retirement as a player, he began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Lakers in 2000.

Scott later served as an assistant coach for several teams, including the New Jersey Nets.

In 2000, he became head coach of the Nets and led them to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003.

Scott was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2008 while coaching the Nets.

He took over as head coach of the New Orleans Hornets in 2004 and led them to significant success, including a trip to the playoffs in 2008.

His coaching style emphasized strong defense and ball movement.

Scott later served as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for one season but faced challenges with a young roster.

In 2014, he returned to coach the Lakers during a rebuilding phase for the franchise.

Accolades

Scott’s accolades reflect his significant contributions as both a player and a coach in the NBA.

As a player, he won three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers during the “Showtime” era (1985, 1987, 1988) and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 1984.

Scott earned three NBA All-Star selections and was a two-time All-NBA team member.

As a coach, he was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2008 while leading the New Orleans Hornets.

Scott guided teams to the postseason four times, including back-to-back NBA Finals appearances with the New Jersey Nets in 2002 and 2003.

Additionally, he served as head coach for two NBA All-Star Games (2002 and 2008) and is one of only seven coaches to have earned this honor in both conferences.

His coaching career also includes notable improvements in team performance, such as leading the Hornets to their best season in franchise history in 2008.