Buffalo Shot Dead After Terrorizing Locals in Laikipia

Police and Kenya Wildlife Service officials shot and killed a buffalo that had been terrorizing locals in the Chumvi sub-location within Ethi location, Laikipia.

The wild animal is said to have escaped from Ngarandare Conservancy and had become a threat to the residents after being suspected to have attacked one of the locals.

Police said it was spotted in the area on Wednesday prompting an operation to drive it back.

And in the process, the buffalo turned violent and started running in different directions hence causing danger to the officers and the residents.

The three National Police Service Reservists said they were forced to spend 30 rounds of ammunition to floor the animal.

According to police, no injury was reported and administrative action was taken by KWS officers.

Locals demanded to be allowed to take meat from the animal.

Such attacks are common in the area amid calls for KWS to take action and manage the same.

This is part of the wildlife-human conflict that is common in places near national parks.

Many wild animals stray from major parks to villages.

KWS has mounted a campaign to address the menace, which include fencing the areas.

The government and conservation groups have a compensation program for people and herders whose livestock is killed by wild animals.

Officials said the loss of habitat and climate change threatened the number of wild animals the wild and that their future looked “bleak”.

The officials say policies aimed at enabling communities to co-exist with wildlife were vital.