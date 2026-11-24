Bukura Agricultural College has announced vacancies for eight senior positions as part of its recruitment exercise.

The college is seeking to fill the positions of Director of Corporate Services, Senior Principal Lecturer, Deputy Director of Finance and Accounts, and Deputy Director of Business Development.

Other vacancies include Deputy Director of Library and Information Resource Centre, Deputy Director of Research, Innovation and Partnership, Deputy Director of Information and Communication Technology, and Assistant Director of Legal Services.

Interested and qualified candidates have been invited to visit the Bukura Agricultural College website for detailed information on the vacancies and application requirements.

The college said completed applications should be addressed to the designated recipient and submitted on or before Monday, December 14, 2026.