Bungoma Governor Lusaka Dismisses County Executive Team

Bungoma County Governor Kenneth Lusaka has dismissed all members of the County Executive Committee, as well as the county attorney and the county secretary.

In a statement issued on April 9, 2026, Lusaka said the affected senior officers had been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

“This decision has been taken in good faith and in the broader public interests, to facilitate the efficient functioning of the county government and to uphold the integrity of its institutions,” Lusaka said.

He assured residents that essential services would continue without disruption despite the changes.

Lusaka added that new appointments to the affected positions will be announced in due course.